White, Joan M. September 29, 1933 - August 17, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, August 21st from 10am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
