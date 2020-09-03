Williams, JoAnn Age 69 JoAnn Williams, of Leshara, died at her home on Monday, August 31, 2020, with her loving family at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayland and Hannah Petersen; sisters, Peggy Trofholz and Judy Barnes. JoAnn is survived by her husband, William Williams of Leshara; daughters, Kelly (Joel) Braymen of Leshara and Kim (Tom) Mixan of Plattsmouth, NE; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gary Petersen of Fremont, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with Rev. Carl Ratcliff officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery near Leshara. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday. Memorials can be made to the family and left or mailed to the funeral home. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.