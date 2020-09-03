 Skip to main content
Williams, JoAnn
Williams, JoAnn

Williams, JoAnn Age 69 JoAnn Williams, of Leshara, died at her home on Monday, August 31, 2020, with her loving family at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayland and Hannah Petersen; sisters, Peggy Trofholz and Judy Barnes. JoAnn is survived by her husband, William Williams of Leshara; daughters, Kelly (Joel) Braymen of Leshara and Kim (Tom) Mixan of Plattsmouth, NE; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gary Petersen of Fremont, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with Rev. Carl Ratcliff officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery near Leshara. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday. Memorials can be made to the family and left or mailed to the funeral home. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

