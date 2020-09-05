Williams, Ruth August 14, 1939 - August 31, 2020 Ruth Williams, also known as Ruth Blinks, died of cancer. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend; a champion of women's right to choose; a human rights activist; and a former stage actress at the Brave New Workshop in Minneapolis. Ruth cared not only for the people and animals in her life but also for the world. Come celebrate her life with us at an informal service on Sunday September 6, from 3-7pm, at UNO's Thompson Alumni Center (6705 Dodge St.).
