Willms, Elizabeth Emma (Zeeb)
Willms, Elizabeth Emma (Zeeb) May 15, 1917 - August 29, 2020 Preceded in death by husband: Irvin Willms; parents: William, Amanda (Hauschild) Zeeb; siblings: Albert Zeeb, Lena Koke, Louis Zeeb, Lillian Hayes, Caroline Nielsen, Frieda Godsey, William Zeeb; grandson, Robert Halac; son-in-law, Ralph Hoffmann. Survived by son Richard, Jeri Wallace Willms, Karen Hoffmann, Donna and Richard Halac; 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Davis; numerous nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10am, First Lutheran Church, Papillion. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-8pm, at mortuary. Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to First Lutheran Church, Papillion, Rejoice Lutheran Church, Omaha, Nebraska Humane Society. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

