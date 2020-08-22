Wilson, A. Jane May 17, 1929 - August 16, 2020 Survived by her niece and nephews: Marcie Ellis, Kirk Rosenbaum and Brian Wilson; 2 grandnieces. Preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Joann Rosenbaum; her brother, Phillip L Wilson. Jane enjoyed a long and successful career as an accountant at Scoular Grain and retired in 1989. She loved tennis and golf and thoroughbred horse racing, was a lifelong Husker fan, and was very beloved by her family and friends. No Services.
