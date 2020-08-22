 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson, A. Jane
0 entries

Wilson, A. Jane

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Wilson, A. Jane May 17, 1929 - August 16, 2020 Survived by her niece and nephews: Marcie Ellis, Kirk Rosenbaum and Brian Wilson; 2 grandnieces. Preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Joann Rosenbaum; her brother, Phillip L Wilson. Jane enjoyed a long and successful career as an accountant at Scoular Grain and retired in 1989. She loved tennis and golf and thoroughbred horse racing, was a lifelong Husker fan, and was very beloved by her family and friends. No Services.

To plant a tree in memory of A. Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert