Wilson, Linda F.
Wilson, Linda F.

Wilson, Linda F.

Wilson, Linda F. March 7, 1938 - August 19, 2020 Surived by husband, Richard L. Wilson; children: Julie Richard (Kenneth), Mark Wilson (Linda), Wendy Guida (Curt), Timothy Grasmick (Jessica); daughter-in-law, Jane Wilson; sister, Paula Hyland (Louis); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. Preceded by parents: Paul and Dorothy Belland; son, David Wilson. SERVICES: 10am Friday, August 21, 2020, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggest to Vital Signs Ministries (P.O. BOX 34278, Omaha, NE 68134). Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

