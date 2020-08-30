 Skip to main content
Witham, Cherry February 16, 1944 - August 23, 2020 Cherry was an Omaha Public School educator for 31 years. Cherry was born in Oxford, NE and reared in Omaha. She was a graduate of South High School and Kearney State College. She received her Masters from University of Nebraska Lincoln. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Warren and Bernie; brother- in- law, Kenny; nieces Tina, and Kari; brothers-in-law, Denny and Marshall Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Gary Lewis; stepdaughter, Stacy (Doug) Bradley; grandchildren, Nick, Sam, and Kyle; sisters, Jo Kuhn, Wendy (Jack) Holmbeck; nephew, Shane (Amanda) Kuhn; niece, Heather (Simon) Montgomery; nephew, Seth; sisterinlaw, Lisa Lewis; nephews, Travis Lewis (Emily), Rocky Lewis, Jay Lewis, Brian (Andrea) Lewis; aunt, Bonnie Johnson; beloved cousins; The Abbey Neighborhood Family; and countless friends and colleagues. "There's nothing wrong with a little agitation for what's right or fair." (John Lewis) A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

