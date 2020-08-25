 Skip to main content
Witham, Cherry
Witham, Cherry February 16, 1944 - August 23, 2020 Cherry was an Omaha Public School educator for 31 years. Cherry was born in Oxford, NE and reared in Omaha. She was a graduate of South High School and Kearney State College. She received her master's from University of Nebraska Lincoln. She is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Bernie; brother-in-law, Kenny; nieces, Tina, and Kari. She is survived by her husband, Gary Lewis; stepdaughter, Stacy (Doug) Bradley; grandchildren, Nick, Sam, and Kyle; sisters: Jo Kuhn and son, Shane (Amanda) Kuhn; Wendy (Jack) Holmbeck and daughter, Heather (Simon) Montgomery; son, Seth Holmbeck; sistersinlaw, Lisa Lewis and son, Travis (Emily) Lewis; Rocky Lewis and sons, Jay Lewis, Brian (Andrea) Lewis; aunt, Bonnie Johnson; beloved cousins, The Abbey Neighborhood Family, and countless friends and colleagues. "There's nothing wrong with a little agitation for what's right or fair." (John Lewis) A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

