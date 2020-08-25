Witham, Cherry February 16, 1944 - August 23, 2020 Cherry was an Omaha Public School educator for 31 years. Cherry was born in Oxford, NE and reared in Omaha. She was a graduate of South High School and Kearney State College. She received her master's from University of Nebraska Lincoln. She is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Bernie; brother-in-law, Kenny; nieces, Tina, and Kari. She is survived by her husband, Gary Lewis; stepdaughter, Stacy (Doug) Bradley; grandchildren, Nick, Sam, and Kyle; sisters: Jo Kuhn and son, Shane (Amanda) Kuhn; Wendy (Jack) Holmbeck and daughter, Heather (Simon) Montgomery; son, Seth Holmbeck; sistersinlaw, Lisa Lewis and son, Travis (Emily) Lewis; Rocky Lewis and sons, Jay Lewis, Brian (Andrea) Lewis; aunt, Bonnie Johnson; beloved cousins, The Abbey Neighborhood Family, and countless friends and colleagues. "There's nothing wrong with a little agitation for what's right or fair." (John Lewis) A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.