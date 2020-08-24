 Skip to main content
Wolbach, Msgr. Richard A.
Wolbach, Msgr. Richard A.

Wolbach, Msgr. Richard A. January 31, 1925 - August 21, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Ben and Mary Wolbach; brother, Frank Wolbach; and sister and brother-in-law, Cecilia and Gil Straley. Survived by his sister, Sr. Margaret Ann Wolbach, O.S.F.; brother, Robert (Lucille) Wolbach; sister-in-law, Rita Wolbach; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and fellow priests VISITATION at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 41st and J, Wednesday, at 5pm with Vigil Service at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL, Thursday, 10am at the Church. Interment in St. John Cemetery. Memorials requested to Maryknoll Missions or charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.klsfuneralhome.com and click the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Msgr. Wolbach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

