Wyant-Schlotfeld, Joan M.
Wyant-Schlotfeld, Joan M.

Wyant-Schlotfeld, Joan M. October 27, 1933 - August 5, 2020 Omaha - Preceded in death by husbands, Donald C Wyant and Charles Schlotfeld. Survived by sons, Gregg wife Kathy Wyant, Gary Wyant; grandchildren, Danielle, Kristen, Kevin and Tyler; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of many friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Wyant-Schlotfeld as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

