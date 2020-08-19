Wyant-Schlotfeld, Joan M. October 27, 1933 - August 5, 2020 Omaha - Preceded in death by husbands, Donald C Wyant and Charles Schlotfeld. Survived by sons, Gregg wife Kathy Wyant, Gary Wyant; grandchildren, Danielle, Kristen, Kevin and Tyler; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of many friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Wyant-Schlotfeld as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.