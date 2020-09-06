 Skip to main content
Zabel, Arletta November 1, 1948 - August 26, 2020 Age 71, Arletta passed away after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. She graduated from Benson High School in 1968, and earned an Associate's degree. Her career was spend caring for physically and mentally challenged young men and women. She is survived by her sister, Arlon Zabel; brother-in-law, Ron Geibert; and niece, Courtney Geibert. She enjoyed traveling with Mary and received wonderful concern and care from Marcy, her friend of many years. The family would like to thank the Josie Harper Hospice House for their excellent care of Arletta. Private burial by the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Nebraska Humane Society. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

