Zion, Margaret "Maggie" May 19, 1947 - July 25, 2020 Of Omaha, raised in Anita, IA. Graduate of Dana College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO). Employed by UNO at time of death. Preceded in death by parents, Glenn "Bid" and Mildred (Wiese) Haszard; and brother, Bob Haszard. Survived by niece, Annalise Zion Olson; brother-in-law, Dave (Ardene) Zion; special friend, Chuck Garcia; several cousins and many friends. Graveside services will be announced at a later date.
