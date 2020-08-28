 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zion, Margaret "Maggie"
0 entries

Zion, Margaret "Maggie"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Zion, Margaret "Maggie" May 19, 1947 - July 25, 2020 Of Omaha, raised in Anita, IA. Graduate of Dana College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO). Employed by UNO at time of death. Preceded in death by parents, Glenn "Bid" and Mildred (Wiese) Haszard; and brother, Bob Haszard. Survived by niece, Annalise Zion Olson; brother-in-law, Dave (Ardene) Zion; special friend, Chuck Garcia; several cousins and many friends. Graveside services will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert