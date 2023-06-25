Bartender
First Place
Andrew Clow - Proof 192
Winners
Jacob Greve - Niteowl
Cheri Shatto - Office West Lounge
Brewery
First Place
Kros Strain
Winners
Kinkaider
Jukes Ale Works
Cocktail Lounge
First Place
Tipsy Pig
Winners
Proof
Wicked Rabbit
Coffeehouse
First Place
Zen Coffee Company
Winners
Scooters
Stories Coffee Co
Distillery
First Place
Brickway Brewery & Distillery
Winners
Patriarch Distillers
Cut Spike Distillery
Dive Bar
First Place
Homy Inn
Winners
Bucks Bar and Grill
The Down Under Lounge
German Bar
First Place
Rathskeller
Winners
Barchen
Huber Hause
Margarita
First Place
Javi's Tacos
Winners
Mula
Maria's
Martini
First Place
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
Winners
Proof
Blue Sushi
Rooftop Bar
First Place
The Take Off Rooftop Bar
Winners
Jukes
1912
Smoothie
First Place
Juice Stop
Winners
Zen Coffee Company
Scooters
Wine Bar
First Place
Corkscrew
Winners
La Buvette
Vino Mas
Winery/Vineyard
First Place
Cellar 426 Winery
Winners
Soaring Wings
Glacial Till