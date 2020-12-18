'Offices at Turner Park' to replace Cantina Laredo and a few key retail bays

In Omaha, R&R decided to do something a bit different. At the new and emerging Fountain Ridge office park, a main fountain is being strategically placed closer to the West Dodge Street corridor.

Construction on the fountain has started and is to be done early next year. It will be about 16 feet high and 30 feet wide, said R&R's Mike Homa, and will stand out as an LED-illuminated showpiece for motorists traveling along West Dodge near 192nd Street.

"Our goal is to create a dramatic statement along West Dodge that thousands of people can enjoy every day," Homa said.

The first of several office buildings planned for the Fountain Ridge office park, the Waterford, is well underway. R&R's Nebraska division will be moving into the structure next July, when it is to be completed. Talks with potential tenants are ongoing, Homa said.

NEW RESTAURANT TO JOIN MIDTOWN CROSSING

Omaha native Joshua Martinez plans to bring a taste of his heritage and family recipes to Midtown Crossing, as he opens a new restaurant called Pa Más.