'Offices at Turner Park' to replace Cantina Laredo and a few key retail bays

Interest in the vacant Cantina Laredo restaurant space has shifted more to office use, so Omahans are about to see a big change at the Midtown Crossing campus.
"The Offices at Turner Park" project is coming to the ground level of the 120 S. 31st Ave. building.
That means about 20,000 square feet of Class A office space soon will be occupying an area that for a decade had been filled largely by Cantina Laredo, one of Midtown Crossing's original retailers. It closed early in the pandemic, in March.
Also and currently in that future office space (to be divided into suites) are Ray's Original Buffalo Wings and Proof whiskey and craft cocktail bar. Both are expected to move to a different building at Midtown Crossing.
Leasing agent Connor Lund of Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Co. said no office users have been secured yet for the Offices at Turner Park, but, he said, talks are underway.
The office area is to include a reception area, kitchen and a private patio overlooking Turner Park. Lund anticipates businesses to begin moving in as early as next summer.
Midtown Crossing's Molly Skold said demand for the Cantina space had come most recently from office users, so management decided to shift the use. She said the future tenants won't be the first office tenants at Midtown Crossing, and noted there is at least one law firm at the mixed-use campus that a decade ago opened largely as a retail and residential hub surrounding Turner Park.
She said retailers remain interested in Midtown Crossing, despite recent closings, and that interest from restaurants and shops has gravitated more toward Farnam Street on the campus' south side.
Skold said a handful of new retailers are set to open along that corridor in the next few months, including a new Latino restaurant called Pa Más.
Midtown Crossing also had a recent uptick in condo sales, she said, with three (unused) top-floor penthouses and one two-bedroom condo selling in one weekend this month. That brings condo occupancy to 88%, Skold said.
FOUNTAIN TO BE SEEN FROM WEST DODGE
When West Des Moines-based R&R Realty Group builds an office complex, the host community typically can count on a water feature as a centerpiece.
In Omaha, R&R decided to do something a bit different. At the new and emerging Fountain Ridge office park, a main fountain is being strategically placed closer to the West Dodge Street corridor.
Construction on the fountain has started and is to be done early next year. It will be about 16 feet high and 30 feet wide, said R&R's Mike Homa, and will stand out as an LED-illuminated showpiece for motorists traveling along West Dodge near 192nd Street.
"Our goal is to create a dramatic statement along West Dodge that thousands of people can enjoy every day," Homa said.
The first of several office buildings planned for the Fountain Ridge office park, the Waterford, is well underway. R&R's Nebraska division will be moving into the structure next July, when it is to be completed. Talks with potential tenants are ongoing, Homa said.
NEW RESTAURANT TO JOIN MIDTOWN CROSSING
Omaha native Joshua Martinez plans to bring a taste of his heritage and family recipes to Midtown Crossing, as he opens a new restaurant called Pa Más.
The name was inspired by his grandmother, who has had that nickname for so long he can't recall exactly how it came to be.
Martinez, formerly a manager at Cantina Laredo and other restaurants, hopes to start serving food and drinks in March in the 7,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Black Oak Grill, which closed in March.
Not every dish at Pa Más will have a Mexican influence, or taste like the enchiladas, pozole and carne asada Martinez grew up on. The menu will offer a variety of "street tacos," but some dishes will be more common to other Spanish language countries.
Margaritas will be on tap, and Martinez said he's going for a tropical, beachside ambiance. The restaurant will feature an outdoor patio.
Martinez said he feels good about the concept, the location and what's ahead.
"We're going to take a leap of faith and create something new."
'COMMITTEE CHOPHOUSE' OPEN IN COTTONWOOD
A new restaurant in Omaha's recently opened Cottonwood hotel — The Committee Chophouse — is accepting reservations.
The steakhouse takes its name from Charles Schimmel's weekly poker game crew that called itself "The Committee."
Schimmel owned the hotel when it was called The Blackstone. The property at 36th and Farnam Streets recently opened as the Cottonwood, under the Kimpton flag, after a $75 million renovation. The hotel is managed by Pivot Hotels & Resorts.
Leading the Chophouse is executive chef Ryan Arensdorf.
Elsewhere in the hotel, the newly opened Cottonwood Room is described as a contemporary reinterpretation of the original hotel's Roaring '20s speakeasy.
