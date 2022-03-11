Ollie is a 7 year old neutered male Domestic Short Hair. He is a friendly, lazy boy who has successfully... View on PetFinder
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
A 23-year-old content creator from New Jersey decided to travel wherever a dart lands on a map of the United States. He ended up in Staplehurst, Nebraska, population 240.
In Humphrey, a town of 900, two schools a half-block apart will send three teams to the Nebraska state basketball tournaments this week.
Former Nebraska men's basketball guard Dylan Talley died Friday at the age of 32, according to a tweet by his former coach and current NU assistant Doc Sadler.
Nebraska's defensive coordinator needs to find the "best 11." With several key pieces gone, how well has NU recruited on defense? We’re about to find out.
After a 5-25 record, UNO has fired men's basketball coach Derrin Hansen, who led the program for 17 seasons in Division II and Division I.
Three Republican candidates for Nebraska governor have all used University of Nebraska logos or imagery in ads. The university would like them to cut it out.
Nebraska ran low on energy, fouls to give and useful bodies in Madison. And it still ran home with a win. The Huskers beat No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday at the Kohl Center.
One person was killed and another person was injured Wednesday when a tree fell at a construction site at the southwest corner of 162nd and Ida Streets.
The news hit hard at the Devaney Center, the same building where former Husker Dylan Talley thrilled fans with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Iowa nine years earlier. Talley, 32, died on Friday.
