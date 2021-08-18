Even in the midst of tremendous growth, Olsson is focused on providing great opportunities for employees. The 65-year-old La Vista engineering and design firm celebrates great work by employees and strives to create opportunities for growth across all departments.

Culture

Olsson executives say that while the firm puts the needs of its employees first, the employees in turn put the needs of the clients first. That synergy makes for communities that are better connected, more sustainable, and more efficient.

“Olsson just feels like home. I enjoy the people I work with and the projects I work on,” said Kara Kosiski, a project engineer on Olsson’s Nebraska traffic and technology team. “I also appreciate that Olsson gives special focus to individual development. I have always felt like I’ve had the tools, resources, and support necessary to be successful in achieving my professional goals.”

Growth