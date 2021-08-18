Even in the midst of tremendous growth, Olsson is focused on providing great opportunities for employees. The 65-year-old La Vista engineering and design firm celebrates great work by employees and strives to create opportunities for growth across all departments.
Culture
Olsson executives say that while the firm puts the needs of its employees first, the employees in turn put the needs of the clients first. That synergy makes for communities that are better connected, more sustainable, and more efficient.
“Olsson just feels like home. I enjoy the people I work with and the projects I work on,” said Kara Kosiski, a project engineer on Olsson’s Nebraska traffic and technology team. “I also appreciate that Olsson gives special focus to individual development. I have always felt like I’ve had the tools, resources, and support necessary to be successful in achieving my professional goals.”
Growth
Olsson has nearly 1,600 employees and does work nationwide from 30 office locations in nine states. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com. Since its founding in 1956, Olsson has ballooned from a one person operation in Lincoln into a firm with 1300 plays operating in eight states. It opened its Omaha office in 1997.
Olson like many other companies had it sure of challenges during the pandemic. Namely, implementing a remote working staff.
At Olsson, our first tenet is that the company exists for our employees, and we live this value in everything we do. This was especially true last year as we dealt with the challenges of a global pandemic while our employees were shifting to a work-from-home environment,” said Shane Hennessey, Omaha office leader for Olsson. “We built Olsson on the foundation of hiring talented people who always look out for the best interests of our clients and the communities we serve.”
Olsson
Best places to work in Omaha Ranking:
Headquarters: Offices across the United States, with metro area locations at 2111 S. 67th St. Suite 200 in Omaha and 11627 Virginia Plaza, Suite 103 in La Vista.
Employees: 1,300 across all locations
Primary Business: Engineering and Design Services