Omaha Central wins

Class A’s first top-flight ratings matchup of the season was worth the wait.

And there’s a good possibility that the wait for a rematch between No. 5 Omaha Central and No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South will be short.

Central prevailed Friday night 70-69 at home, which is where it would play the Titans again in the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament in Dec. 29’s quarterfinals if both teams win their first-round games on Tuesday.

“We have to take care of some business first in the first round, both of us,’’ Central coach Eric Behrens said. “I thought it was kind of a coin flip on the 4 and 5 seeds so I was glad we got the 4 so they have to come back here. “

Central’s start was the difference here. The Eagles (5-0) broke to a 9-0 lead, causing Papio South (4-1) to take a timeout barely 90 seconds into the game, then stayed hot as they gained their largest lead at 21-10. The Eagles made 9 of their first 10 shots.

“They’re a good team that got into the paint just way too much on us,’’ Papio South coach Joel Hueser said. “We didn’t have a very good answer for that.”