Omaha Central wins

Class A’s first top-flight ratings matchup of the season was worth the wait.
And there’s a good possibility that the wait for a rematch between No. 5 Omaha Central and No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South will be short.
Central prevailed Friday night 70-69 at home, which is where it would play the Titans again in the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament in Dec. 29’s quarterfinals if both teams win their first-round games on Tuesday.
“We have to take care of some business first in the first round, both of us,’’ Central coach Eric Behrens said. “I thought it was kind of a coin flip on the 4 and 5 seeds so I was glad we got the 4 so they have to come back here. “
Central’s start was the difference here. The Eagles (5-0) broke to a 9-0 lead, causing Papio South (4-1) to take a timeout barely 90 seconds into the game, then stayed hot as they gained their largest lead at 21-10. The Eagles made 9 of their first 10 shots.
“They’re a good team that got into the paint just way too much on us,’’ Papio South coach Joel Hueser said. “We didn’t have a very good answer for that.”
As Behrens said, Central kept the Titans at bay. Papio South was 13 of 23 on 3-pointers, with their first eight players into the game making at least one. The last trey was by senior reserve Both Dol from the right side with 32 seconds left, cutting Central’s lead to 68-67. Jaren Marshall, a senior transfer from Omaha Burke, sank two free throws for Central with 21.9 seconds left.
The Eagles gave Graham Cassoutt a wide path to a layup with 8 seconds left and avoided getting fouled to run out the clock.
Denim Johnson led Central with 20 points, four offensive rebounds and six overall, four steals and a block. Fai Germany added 17 points and a team-high eight rebounds, PJ Davis had 13 points and Marshall 11.
Johnson is a 6-foot-1 senior who came over from Omaha Benson. He was 9 of 12 from the floor against the taller Titans.
“He’s out on the floor most of time with four other guys who can also score the ball and do some things and make basketball plays and I think he’s comfortable, just letting the game come to him,’’ Behrens said. “You see examples of his athleticism and the things he can do around the basket. He’s a really talented young man and he’s played really well so far.”
Danair Dempsey’s 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks paced the Titans. Cassoutt and Danie Brocaille had 13 apiece.
“He did everything I knew he would do but when he started stepping out and hitting those bombs from 3, I felt like we defended a couple of those with high hands. So he made some tough shots,’’ Behrens said. “He’s a good player and I think he’s going to have a heck of a year.”
Both teams were ready to meet an equal. The combined records of each team’s first four opponents were 5-11 for Central and 4-11 for Papio South.
“These are the teams that are going to make us better,’’ Hueser said. “We haven’t been in the situation (like Friday) with this team. Central’s a team that plays fast and gets out and goes. It was a fun game. I just would have liked to maybe closed a little better with some of those situations down the stretch, but it was a good game.”
Heartland Holiday Classic
Saturday’s new Heartland Holiday Classic at Hastings College has five games starting at 11 a.m.
A look at each one (records through Thursday):
Amherst (4-0) vs. Sandy Creek (1-1), 11 a.m.: Closest game for Amherst was a 68-65 win at Class D-2 No. 3 Loomis. Sandy Creek bounced back from scoring only 19 points against Class C-2 No. 8 Centennial to beat Class C-1’s Holdrege. Micah Biltoft averages 21 points for Sandy Creek.
Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan (4-0) vs. Doniphan Trumbull (4-1), 1 p.m.: Yutan’s closest call was 39-38 over Class D-1 No. 7 Nebraska City Lourdes. Doniphan’s loss was 54-34 to Class C-1 No. 8 St. Paul.
Class B No. 5 Waverly (1-0) vs. Class C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic (4-0), 3 p.m.: Waverly didn’t get on the court because of its county’s three-week sports shutdown until last Saturday. Brett Mahony is averaging 21.6 for Kearney Catholic, which improved to 5-0 by beating Hastings 59-35 Friday.
Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt (2-1) vs. Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (5-0), 5 p.m.: Top matchup. Both teams have beaten Class A North Platte, Skutt by 83-37 and GICC by 65-35. GICC has three scorers averaging between 11 and 12 points.
Chase County (2-2) vs. Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central (5-1), 7 p.m.: Lucas Bohlen, at 12.7 points, is one of Adams Central’s four double-digit scorers. The Patriots have won five straight since opening with a loss to Aurora. Chase County is tackling a rugged December schedule.
Omaha Central 70,
Papillion-La Vista South 69
Pap.-La Vista S. (4-1) 20 13 14 22—69
Omaha Central (5-0) 23 16 14 17—70
PS: Danair Dempsey 19, Graham Cassoutt 13, Daniel Brocaille 13, Josiah Beckenhauer 8, Devyn Jones 4, Jack McKittrick 3, Jackson Trout 3, Both Dol 3, Tyler Culp 3.
OC: Denim Johnson 20, Fai Germany 17, PJ Davis 13, Jaren Marshall 11, Jayden Dawson 8, Quinton Butts 2.
