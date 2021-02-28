Omaha History Detective: The Baysdorfer Brothers and their 20th-century marvels

When Otto, Gus and Charles first came to Omaha their surname was Bayersdorfer. Apparently that became too much of a mouthful and they shortened it to Baysdorfer. But under any other name, their accomplishments would shine as brightly.
The brothers were certainly among the finest technicians Omaha has ever known, inventing or experimenting in fields such as X-rays, motion pictures, radio, motorcycles, motorboats, musical instruments, measuring devices and illumination. They even built a better mousetrap.
Otto, particularly, was a mechanical genius. In 1898, he put together the first automobile, or horseless carriage, built in Omaha. It was for his own use, and he called it the “Ottomobile.” It was propelled by a two-cylinder gasoline engine generating only 2 horsepower. That was feasible because of innovations that kept the total weight of the vehicle, when fully equipped, to only 265 pounds. It went 15 mph, but couldn’t always climb the steepest of Omaha’s hills at the time.
The Baysdorfers were towering technicians, but it’s high-time the air was cleared regarding the history of powered flight in Omaha. Our hometown trio of Otto, Gus and Charles had a hand in so many firsts that it is often assumed they were the first to fly a powered airship in Omaha. But that distinction belongs to Connecticut’s Charles K. Hamilton, who, in 1906, successfully piloted his dirigible during the Ak-Sar-Ben Carnival, a year before the Baysdorfer team was able to do the same.
Hamilton had come to Omaha from Des Moines, where he claimed to have produced the “first photograph ever taken from the clouds.” (A specious boast, since the first aerial photo in the U.S. had been taken from a hot-air balloon over Boston in 1840!)
On Sept. 28, 1906, an anxious crowd gathered at the Carnival grounds near 18th and Douglas Streets, currently the site of the Hruska Federal Courthouse, to witness an Omaha first. Pilot Hamilton lifted off in his dirigible at 4:52 p.m., hovered over the downtown area, circled City Hall, and landed after being airborne for six minutes. Then, a little later that day, he did it again.
Although Hamilton was Omaha’s first successful airship operator, the Baysdorfers did contribute significantly to his 1906 flight, working with his mechanic to modify and fine-tune his airship. Their work with Hamilton encouraged them, in 1907, to put together their own dirigible, the Comet, in Omaha’s spacious City Market House that sat in the middle of the avenue at Capitol and 14th Street.
By August 1907, Charles Baysdorfer was flying the Comet successfully. His big moment came on Oct. 3, 1907, when he took off from the Carnival grounds on a wind-swept ride all the way to the Missouri River, where he had to be helped by fishermen to bring the Comet back to earth safely.
Later in 1907, the brothers entered the Comet in the St. Louis Airshow and competed with the best dirigibles in the nation, falling just short of winning cash prizes. Then, in 1908, they revamped their craft and sent Charles on a barnstorming tour, where he became an experienced and recognized aeronaut.
But it was in 1909 that Otto, Gus and Charles were smitten with the idea of building a real flying machine such as those being flown in exhibitions by the Wright Brothers. Otto and Gus did most of the work, constructing everything but the engine and propeller, both of which had to be mail-ordered.
As luck would have it, by the time they had put their first plane together, Glenn Curtiss had contracted to fly three of his rickety biplanes in an Omaha exhibition for the Aero Club of Nebraska. Thus, on July 23, 1910, Curtiss made the first flight of an aeroplane in Nebraska. In his Hudson Flyer, he put on a dazzling flying exhibition from a makeshift airfield at 45th Street and Military Avenue, while more than 7,000 paid spectators looked on. It cost one dollar for a grandstand seat and 50 cents for standing room inside the fenced and curtained-off takeoff area.
The Baysdorfers learned a lot from the Curtiss pilots and crew while they were in Omaha. Soon they modified their own plane and found a farmer’s field near Waterloo that might be suitable for their test flights. You can see this historic field today! Take West Maple Road west from Omaha, past Mount Michael to the Elk City turnoff on 225th Street. Turn north and drive 1.8 miles until you spot a rather obscure metal plaque on the west side of 225th. You will be facing an ample expanse of relatively flat ground that, without crops or irrigation equipment, might be a nice spot to make an emergency landing in a small plane even today. The roadside plaque reads:
“From this field on November 21, 1910, Charles Baysdorfer was the first Nebraskan to make a successful aeroplane flight in Nebraska. He made 8 flights, one for 800 feet in an aeroplane built in Omaha by his brothers Otto and Gus and himself. During that week numerous flights were made and seen by many local and area people.”
I am grateful to the late historian Robert E. Adwers for this informative marker and his fine book on flying in Nebraska, “Rudder, Stick and Throttle.” My thanks also go to the Aerocle of Omaha, Tom Byers, for his cargo bay full of aeronautical information.
On an unrelated matter, for those who don’t already know, I regret to advise you of the passing of Howard Hamilton, an unusually diligent compiler of Omaha history. His memory and works will in large part be preserved through the recent efforts of people like Jim Thompson of the Leavenworth Neighborhood Association.
