Omaha History Detective: The Baysdorfer Brothers and their 20th-century marvels

Hamilton had come to Omaha from Des Moines, where he claimed to have produced the “first photograph ever taken from the clouds.” (A specious boast, since the first aerial photo in the U.S. had been taken from a hot-air balloon over Boston in 1840!)

On Sept. 28, 1906, an anxious crowd gathered at the Carnival grounds near 18th and Douglas Streets, currently the site of the Hruska Federal Courthouse, to witness an Omaha first. Pilot Hamilton lifted off in his dirigible at 4:52 p.m., hovered over the downtown area, circled City Hall, and landed after being airborne for six minutes. Then, a little later that day, he did it again.

Although Hamilton was Omaha’s first successful airship operator, the Baysdorfers did contribute significantly to his 1906 flight, working with his mechanic to modify and fine-tune his airship. Their work with Hamilton encouraged them, in 1907, to put together their own dirigible, the Comet, in Omaha’s spacious City Market House that sat in the middle of the avenue at Capitol and 14th Street.

By August 1907, Charles Baysdorfer was flying the Comet successfully. His big moment came on Oct. 3, 1907, when he took off from the Carnival grounds on a wind-swept ride all the way to the Missouri River, where he had to be helped by fishermen to bring the Comet back to earth safely.