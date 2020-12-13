» Omaha Public Library patrons looking for something new to read will find a variety of options under the “Services” tab at omahalibrary.org.
» It’s possible to scan current bestsellers, explore OPL’s catalog and curated booklists, browse the library’s monthly newsletter, BookPage, and ask for recommendations.
» Top Shelf lists the library staff’s favorite titles published in 2020.
» The newly launched Book Bundle service lets patrons request hand-selected books from library staff. The first step is to complete an online request form. Bundles are available for all ages. For example, a patron may want three mystery audiobooks to get through the weekend, or five shark books for their animal-loving 7-year-old. In-person and curbside pickup are available.
» The Custom Reading List service allows patrons to browse offerings, choose titles and place holds on favorites for in-person or curbside pickup for a local branch.
— Omaha Public Library
