» Omaha Public Library patrons looking for something new to read will find a variety of options under the “Services” tab at omahalibrary.org .

» The newly launched Book Bundle service lets patrons request hand-selected books from library staff. The first step is to complete an online request form. Bundles are available for all ages. For example, a patron may want three mystery audiobooks to get through the weekend, or five shark books for their animal-loving 7-year-old. In-person and curbside pickup are available.