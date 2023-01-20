Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez adds to repertoire with 500 free title in double dual at UNO

Sometimes coaches assign a swimmer to compete in a 500-yard freestyle during a dual or triangular meet more as a character builder than a tryout for a permanent roster assignment.

Omaha Westside senior Nate Germonprez views his few chances to swim the longest high school race as a chance to add to his already burgeoning repertoire.

Once again the Texas recruit made the most of a chance to get on the blocks and race Friday night when he won the 500 free in 4:32.46 in a double dual with Omaha Creighton Prep and Lincoln Southwest at the UNO natatorium.

That performance solidified Germonprez’s spot at No. 2 on The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 list in that race. He debuted at No. 2 last season with a 4:33.54.

Not only was Friday’s time 0.92 seconds faster than a year ago, it also helped Germonprez come within 0.43 seconds of taking the state record from former Grand Island standout Jonathan Novinski.

The records and all-time marks have come to Germonprez not because he seeks them. They are more a byproduct of the work he continues to put into the craft that made him the owner of every Omaha Westside school record as a junior.

“All of it in the 500 is just good experience to have and make myself more versatile,” Germonprez said. “Every time I swim it I’m able to improve. I think I can drop a lot more time.”

Germonprez owns the state record in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. He’s also No. 2 all-time in three other events besides the 500 freestyle — the 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle.

Add No. 3 all-time in the 100 breaststroke and No. 4 in the 50 freestyle, and Germonprez already can stake a claim to unmatched versatility as the nation’s No. 3-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023.

Could the 500 be an event Germonprez continues to hone when he gets to Austin? That question put a big smile on his face.

“They have guys who are dedicated to swimming the 500 free,” Germonprez said. “They may not want to use up a roster spot on me in the 500. I’m more the 200’s and 100’s in every stroke. That really helps my IM (individual medley).”

Even with a big swim in the 500, Germonprez had the most fun trying to rally Westside from third place to first in the 400 freestyle relay. When he dove in for his anchor leg, Westside was trailing Creighton Prep by 6.30 seconds.

By the time the race was over, Westside’s deficit was down to 2.13 seconds. When you post a 43.76 anchor split — Germonprez’s best on no rest — thoughts begin to drift to that final event at the state championship meet in five weeks.

“I’m really aiming toward the end of the season,” Germonprez said. “With all the hard training this time of year sometimes people get slower. You always have a chance to get up and race, even in the hard training times.

“I don’t want to waste any races.”

Boys

Scores

Omaha Creighton Prep 128, Omaha Westside 52

Omaha Westside 102, Lincoln Southwest 68

Omaha Creighton Prep 131, Lincoln Southwest 49

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (William Clark, Drayton Beber, Henry Dvorak, TJ Nissen), 1:33.87. 200 freestyle: Nate Finnegan, Prep, 1:44.65. 200 individual medley: John Watson, 1:51.73. 50 freestyle: Nate Germonprez, Westside, 20.59. 1-meter diving: James Forbes, Prep, 184.55 (six dives). 100 butterfly: Dvorak, 50.67. 100 freestyle: AIdin Kolb, LSW, 47.65. 500 freestyle: Germonprez, 4:32.46 (No. 2 all-time). 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Dvorak, Beber, Nissen, Watson), 1:25.24. 100 backstroke: Dvorak, 53.04. 100 breaststroke: Beber, 58.27.

400 freestyle relay:

Girls

Scores

Omaha Marian 106, Omaha Westside 80

Omaha Westside 115, Lincoln Southwest 71

Omaha Marian 113, Lincoln Southwest 73

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian (Lauryn Kounovsky, Easton Glandt, Lauren Mendlick, Alaria Hadford), 1:50.80. 200 freestyle: Josie Hood, Marian, 1:52.92. 200 individual medley: Glandt, 2:11.46. 50 freestyle: Katy Foley, Marian, 24.70. 1-meter diving: Ryane Neal, LSW, 263.65 points (six dives). 100 butterfly: Meredith Peyton, Marian, 57.69. 100 freestyle: Hood, 51.42. 500 freestyle: Hadford, 5:22.85. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Hood, Foley, Peyton, Glandt), 1:37.02. 100 backstroke: Foley, 58.13. 100 breaststroke: Glandt, 1:08.08. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (), 3:34.69.

