Omaha woman tells of years of abuse at husband's hands during her murder trial

LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan testified Wednesday that she acted in self-defense when she shot her husband while stopped along Interstate 80 in June 2020.

Jourdan, a 33-year-old former resident physician in the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency Program, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

She was arrested along I-80 near Cozad after shooting her husband during an argument while driving back from Scottsbluff, where the family was in the process of moving.

Jourdan, of Omaha, told a Dawson County District Court jury details of nearly a decade of strife in their relationship. She said they met in January 2011 while they both volunteered at the same fire district. They married March 24, 2011, when Jourdan was pregnant with their first child.

At first, Jourdan said, her husband was “absolutely perfect.” But the good times lasted only two or three months, she said.

At one point, she said, her husband forced her to drink alcohol, even pushing her to the floor and pouring alcohol into her mouth.

Jourdan said Joshua began limiting her contact with her mother and isolating her from friends. She said he would demand she return home immediately after work or church. If she was late, he accused her of infidelity.

Jourdan said she had an affair in 2017 with one of Joshua’s friends who was providing emotional support. Joshua found out after a neighbor mentioned seeing someone else in the driveway.

She also said she had another relationship early on, while dating Joshua, calling it “a stupid mistake.”

When Jourdan learned she was pregnant with their daughter, Amelia, Joshua initially demanded a paternity test. He also spoke about surrendering their children for adoption, which Jourdan said she did not want to do.

From 2014 on, Jourdan said, Joshua stayed at home with their children and said he was going to be the “trophy husband” because Jourdan was pursuing a career in medicine.

Jourdan said abuse escalated in 2015, when the family was living in Grenada.

On Aug. 29, 2015, they argued after both had a couple of drinks. Jourdan said Joshua said she “deserved to be punished” and ordered her to undress and go into the bathroom. He then urinated on her head and then dumped baby powder on her, telling her to wash her hair in the toilet, Jourdan said.

Fearing he might do something worse, Jourdan said she did as she was told and then walked out of the bathroom when Joshua suddenly knocked her to the floor and began to strangle her. Their two sons were in the room.

She said she thought Joshua was going to kill her. Jourdan went to a medical clinic, where a medical report showed she had scratches on her neck and bruises on her chest, forearm and legs.

Jourdan later filed for divorce, but the couple decided to reconcile.

Their daughter Amelia was born in 2018. The next year, the couple was traveling in Nebraska. While on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, Jourdan said, she turned around and saw Amelia’s skin was blue and blood was coming out of her nose.

Jourdan attempted CPR and 911 was called, but Amelia died. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

During cross examination, Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman mentioned an incident not long before her death in which one of Jourdan's sons dragged Amelia off of a couch and she hit the floor. Jourdan said she had been watching all three children and cooking and turned her back “for a second” when the incident occurred.

Jourdan said Joshua blamed her and alleged that her yelling during an argument in the car had caused the daughter’s death.

Jourdan said she began drinking to cope with the loss.

Later, Jourdan was accepted into medical residency in Omaha. Joshua threatened not to move to Omaha and keep their sons with him in his native Washington state.

Joshua emailed her a list of conditions that he told her to notarize before he would move. They stated a legal separation would take place and that he would get 30% of her income while she was in school and 50% while she was working throughout her life.

She said he later emailed another condition to allow him unlimited sexual intercourse with her. The email exhibits were shown to the jury.

Jourdan said she complied because “I wanted to see my children.” Joshua later moved to Omaha, but at one point took the children back to his parent’s home in Washington.

When cross-examined, Waterman asked Jourdan if she ever took any “effective steps” to leave with the children despite fearing for her life. Jourdan said she had not. Jourdan said she needed the job for the income and couldn’t support them without it.

In 2020, Jourdan was set to move for a two-year residency at the Scottsbluff hospital. In June, she was going to see a house the family could rent.

After leaving at 3 a.m. with the children, she made it to Scottsbluff about 11 a.m., saw the house and signed the lease.

On the return trip, 30 minutes outside of Scottsbluff, her car’s transmission failed. She said she called Joshua, who blamed her for the breakdown but said he would go to her as it was “his responsibility.”

Joshua had brought a pickup and trailer to take the car back, but they couldn’t load the car on the trailer, Jourdan said.

On June 17, 2020, as the family was driving back to Omaha, Jourdan said, another argument broke out. Joshua called Calvin, a mutual friend who often acted as a mediator. She said she tried to make her case to Calvin, but eventually Joshua switched the call over to his headset, cutting her off.

She said Joshua began to speak to Calvin about “how bad she was.” She then said something in her own defense, and Joshua slammed on the brakes hard enough to throw her against her seat belt.

When the pickup came to an abrupt halt, Jourdan testified, Joshua turned toward her with the same look in his eye that he had when he was strangling her in Grenada and he raised his hand toward her.

Jourdan said there was “no decision, I reacted.” She lifted the center console with her left hand and withdrew the handgun that Joshua kept loaded, with the safety off.

In the same instant that Joshua said to Calvin on the phone, “She’s got the gun, she’s got the gun,” Jourdan said, she pulled the trigger and fired two shots.

When asked if she had contemplated shooting Joshua, Jourdan said, “I didn’t have time; I just thought to protect myself.” She said later, “I thought he would kill me. I knew something was going to happen.”

She saw Joshua was bleeding from the chest and applied direct pressure to the wound. She said her next thoughts were, “My husband is shot, he is going to die.” She called 911, keeping one hand on the chest wound.

Law enforcement arrived soon after, and Jourdan responded to their commands to exit the vehicle.

Jourdan fought back tears on the stand, saying she was sorry the relationship had reached this point; she had wanted out in the past but did not follow through. She said she wished she had divorced Joshua earlier.

Waterman asked Jourdan how she felt about Joshua being dead. She said she is “relieved the abuse is over … (that I’m) done with this bad life.” She said that she is not relieved that the father of her children is dead. “I regret killing Josh.”