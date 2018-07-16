hamachi nachos
Hamachi nachos from Kona Grill

 Kona Grill

Twenty-five new menu items are coming to Kona Grill this summer, including new entrees, sides and cocktails. 

The dishes include hamachi nachos, which are cut layers of diced yellowtail drizzled with yuzu ponzu, poke sauce, pear, pickled onion and macadamia nuts served with house-made taro chips; a crispy Korean chicken sandwich with garlic chicken tempura coated in a tangy and spicy Korean glaze, topped with pickles on a ciabatta bun served with taro fries; and a number of new Sake selections and a sake flight. 

The Omaha location is in Village Pointe at 295 N. 170th St. For more information, visit konagrill.com or call 402-779-2900.

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald.

