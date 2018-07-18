The Donut Stop, famous for drawing night owls to its late-night baked treats, plans to close its doors this fall.
Owner Marlene Rodgers said the shop’s final day will be Halloween, Oct. 31.
“It’s just time,” she said. “I’ve had it for 30 years. I think that’s about long enough.”
The late Hal Rodgers opened the first Donut Stop in the mid 1970s in Nebraska City. Later, he opened Donut Stops in Shenandoah, Iowa, along with others in southwest Iowa. In the early 1980s, he moved to Hawaii, where he and Marlene opened another shop, in Honolulu, in 1983.
They later moved back and opened the Omaha location, at 1256 S. 13th St., in 1988. The couple married in 1984.
Hal Rodgers died in 2014. He also spent years in the radio business across the Midwest.
The Donut Stop draws late-night concert goers from nearby Sokol Auditorium, college students pulling all-nighters and early risers hungry for a sweet treat and a hot cup of coffee.
Donut Stop is open Monday 7:45 p.m. to 1:15 a.m., Tuesday through Friday 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. and Saturday 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. It is closed Sundays.
For more information, visit facebook.com/TheDonutStopOmaha.
Good story Sarah, also to the Famiglia The Donut Shop all these years: Molte Grazie!
