Benson's Au Courant is bringing back its summer Sunday brunch focused on rosé. The brunch, slated for this weekend, will feature 15 rosé varieties as well as some special breakfast items: a black truffle omelet, fried chicken and biscuits, a European breakfast platter and a spicy bacon breakfast pastry, among other dishes.
The brunch runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the restaurant, 6064 Maple St.
For more information, or to reserve a spot, call 402-505-9917.
