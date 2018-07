Yamato Sushi

Address: 7429 Pacific Street

Phone: 402-934-8898

Website: yamatosushiomaha.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hits: The simpler plates off the sushi train — seaweed salad, stuffed tofu skin, a spicy tuna roll and a rainbow roll — were the best of what we had. Off the menu, we had a nice piece of yellowtail sushi.

Misses: A lot of the "fancier" sushi rolls are coated in a thick layer of mayo-based aioli; no matter the fillings, the heavy-handed sauce makes them all taste the same.

Drinks: House cocktails veer toward the very large and very blue (and pink) in color. There's also wine, beer, hot tea and soft drinks.

Prices: The sushi train is priced per plate, and the plates are color coded. Green plates are the cheapest, at $2.50 each, and black plates are the most expensive, at $5 each. The other three colors range in between those. Rolls and appetizers off the menu range from $11 to $18.

Other things to know: The sushi train runs at both lunch and dinner, and the novelty is fun. Most seats in the house are next to a door to pull items off the train. The restaurant is already crowded, but it wasn't overly noisy.