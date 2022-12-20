On the 10th day of the OWH cookie countdown: White Chocolate-Cherry Shortbread

There are three main ingredients in shortbread cookies: Butter, sugar and flour. Each is imperative for the perfect structure, texture and taste. This version of the classic cookie recipe is dressed up with maraschino cherries and white chocolate.

White Chocolate-Cherry Shortbread

2/3 cup maraschino cherries, drained and finely chopped

2½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

1 cup frozen butter

12 ounces white chocolate chips, chopped

1 teaspoon almond extract

2 drops red food coloring (optional)

White nonpareils, red edible glitter or other holiday sprinkles (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Finely chop cherries and spread bits on paper towels to drain.

2. In a large bowl, combine flour and sugar. Using a cheese grater, grate the frozen butter into the flour mixture. Mix with a spoon or your hands until the mixture resembles fine crumbs. Stir in drained cherries and 2/3 cup of the white chocolate chips. Add almond extract. Knead with your hands until the dough is smooth and forms into a ball (using a mixer will make the cookies tough).

3. Shape dough into 3/4-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Using the bottom of a drinking glass dipped in sugar, flatten balls into 1½-inch rounds.

4. Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until centers are set. Cool for 1 minute on cookie sheet. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool.

5. Put the remaining white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 30 seconds. Stir until all chips are melted. If you need to warm the chips more, do so in 10-second increments to preventing burning.

6. Dip half of each cookie into the melted chocolate, allowing excess to drip off. If desired, decorate by either rolling the dipped edge in nonpareils and/or edible glitter or sprinkling decorations over the top. Place cookies on parchment or waxed paper until chocolate is set.

Adapted from bhg.com