On the eight day of the OWH cookie countdown: Caramel Tassies

If you like a Twix candy bar, then these bite-sized Caramel Tassies are sure to please.

A buttery, crunchy shell is baked ahead of time, then filled with smooth caramel and topped with a touch of frosting and chocolate drizzle.

These treats are easy to make but are made in a few drawn out steps. There is a lot of chilling and waiting involved.

We hope you find them worth the wait.

Caramel Tassies

Makes 3 dozen

SHELLS

1 cup butter, softened

6 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups all-purpose flour

FILLING

1 package (11 ounces) caramel bits

5 tablespoons evaporated milk

FROSTING

¼ cup shortening

¼ cup butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons evaporated milk

3 to 4 tablespoons melted semi-sweet chocolate chips

1. In a large bowl, cream butter and cream cheese until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Gradually add flour and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or until easy to handle.

2. Roll dough into 1-inch balls and put in ungreased miniature muffin cups. Chill for another hour, up to overnight.

3. Use a small tamper to form the dough ball into a cup. Prick bottoms with a fork. Bake at 375 F until golden brown, 15-17 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. (If they puff too much, use your tamper to reform the cups when you pull them from the oven.)

4. In a small, heavy saucepan over low heat, melt caramels with the evaporated milk. Remove from the heat; cool. Using 2 spoons, fill pastry cups with caramel mixture. Cool to room temperature.

5. For frosting, in a small bowl, beat shortening and butter until smooth. Gradually beat in powdered sugar and evaporated milk until fluffy. Pipe on top of caramel.

6. Add 4 tablespoons of chocolate chips to a zip-top sandwich bag. Microwave in 20-second increments, kneading between, until melted. Using scissors, cut a tiny hole in one corner of the bag. Drizzle chocolate over the top of the frosting.

7. Store in the refrigerator.

Adapted from tasteofhome.com