On the fifth day of the OWH cookie countdown: Chocolate marshmallow surprise

This chocolate cookie has a chewy surprise inside. World-Herald reader Teresa Shannon found the recipe in a 40-year-old community cookbook from Stanton, Iowa, and has been baking them for years.

"Everybody always asks for the recipe," she said.

Give it a try and you'll see why.

Chocolate Marshmallow Cookies

½ cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ cup milk

1¾ cup flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

Scant ½ cup unsweetened cocoa

18 large marshmallows, halved

For the frosting

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup water

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons cocoa

1½ cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Cream together shortening, sugar, egg and vanilla. Add milk and mix well.

3. Add flour, salt, baking powder and cocoa. Mix well.

4. Drop by rounded tablespoons onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove from oven and place a half marshmallow, cut-side down, on each cookie. Bake 2 more minutes to partially melt the marshmallows. Remove and cool.

5. For the frosting: Mix the sugar, water, butter and cocoa in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove adn add powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Let cool until set up. Frost the top of each cooled cookie so that the melted marshmallow is a surprise.