On the seventh day of the OWH cookie countdown: Santa's Whiskers

Ane Banwell of Lincoln shared this story about Santa’s Whiskers:

In the early 1970s, my husband’s aunt drove her 1948 Plymouth from McCook, Neb., to Lincoln to visit us for Christmas.

She brought Santa’s Whiskers, which our kids were afraid to eat: The cookies reminded them of a fruitcake my mom had made.

We had to beg the kids to try the cookies. Once the kids did, we had to keep refilling the plate with Santa’s Whiskers.

Santa's Whiskers

1 cup (2 sticks) butter

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon almond extract

2½ cups flour

¾ cup chopped red and green candied cherries, mixed

½ cup chopped pecans

¾ cup flaked coconut

1. Using an electric mixer, beat together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Mix in milk, vanilla and almond extract. On low speed, stir in the flour, cherries and pecans.

2. Form into two logs, each about 8 inches long. Roll each log in coconut.

3. Wrap the logs in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

4. Preheat oven to 375 F. Slice each log into 1/4-inch thick cookies. Place slices on an ungreased cookie sheet.

5. Bake 12 minutes, or until edges are golden.