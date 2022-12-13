On the third day of the OWH cookie countdown: Cherry Mash

World-Herald reader Rhonda King shared her recipe for a holiday favorite: Cherry Mash.

“I made this the first Christmas I was married (nearly 50 years ago). My father-in-law loved it so much it became a family tradition (and remains so even after his passing)," said King.

Cherry Mash

2 cups sugar

½ cup (1 stick) butter

2/3 cup evaporated milk

12 large marshmallows

6-ounce package cherry chips

11.5-ounce package milk chocolate chips

¾ cup peanut butter

16-ounce package salted peanuts, crushed

1. Combine sugar, butter, evaporated milk and marshmallows in a heavy-duty pot. Boil 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add cherry chips. Let cool.

2. Melt milk chocolate chips. Then add peanut butter and crushed salted peanuts and stir.

3. Put half of chocolate mixture in the bottom of a greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Freeze.

4. Add top layer of cooled cherry mixture followed by remaining chocolate mixture. Refrigerate until well-chilled.

TESTER'S NOTES: We used a food chopper to chop the peanuts. We also had plenty of mini marshmallows on hand, so we used a conversion of 10 minis to one large marshmallow.