Charming ranch home with tons of character that sits on a corner lot with a fenced yard and 1 car garage. Relax on the front porch or in the spacious fenced back yard. Hardwood floors greet you as you enter the home into the living room, primary bedroom and dining room. Updated kitchen with new cupboards, countertops and appliances. Updates have also been added to the full bathroom with clawfoot tub. New paint and newer roof. Make sure to see this one!