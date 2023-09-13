New Price and New Carpet!!! Plus, Up to $3,000 in allowable buyers closing cost paid by the seller!! Just move into this highly sought after Ford Warehouse Condominium. Talk about perfect location. Steps away from the new Steelhouse and the Capitol District and walking distance to CHI Convention Center, TD Ameritrade Park, Gene Leahy Mall/Riverfront. This One Bedroom Condo comes with a secure parking spot, oversized storage unit, just renovated rooftop deck, common lounge and just updated fitness facility. Washer & Dryer included in unit, freshly painted and a must see!