This wedding venue is an absolute gem! The property has a Yellowstone-like feel that is breathtaking and will leave you in awe. Built in 1883, the limestone gives it a classic, timeless feel that is sure to impress. The barn has been fully updated and has a classic 1883 feel with modern twists that make it truly one of a kind. This is the perfect spot for anyone looking for a wedding venue that is both rustic and elegant. The scenery is absolutely stunning and the atmosphere is warm and inviting. You won't find another venue like this anywhere else! Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this incredible property AMA
1 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $2,999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Proudly presenting The Pointe House, an incredible one of a kind architectural masterpiece sitting on nearly 11 acres overlooking the Missouri…
Introducing the MANHATTAN Villa by Legacy Homes at Windsor East, a new maintenance free community! Never shovel or mow again, now is your time…
COMPLETELY UPDATED! Check out this one-of-a kind view! This 1.5 story is situated on 1.52 acres and has a completely private backyard backing …
Slice of HEAVEN just 20 min outside Omaha! This single owner home built on 10 acres overlooking the river has everything you need! Attention t…
Welcome to this exquisite 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom walkout ranch on a sprawling .75 wooded acre lot! This super private oasis provides an abundan…