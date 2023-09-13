ENITRE BUILDING FOR SALE!!! Absolutely stunning 1800 +/- square foot living space. The historic (1880) building is located on charming Main Street in Plattsmouth! Updates throughout the living space will make you want to call this place your home or rent it out! Well kept wood flooring throughout contribute to the amazing aesthetic of the building. The large island in an oversized kitchen will allow you to entertain with plenty of space to spare! Built in oversized 2 car garage provides great off street parking as well. Be sure to check this one out before its gone!