Great opportunity to make this home yours or buy as an investment. If you are looking to get out of the big city to a quiet space, this is it. Large lot for kids and pets, within about 10 minutes to Ashland or 20 to Gretna. Nice little campground and restaurant/bar in Memphis. Owner has added a wood burning stove, all new wiring, updated bathroom, put in new flooring and several other things. Home is being Sold As-Is.
2 Bedroom Home in Memphis - $125,000
