Perfect starter home or investment property. Roof is 2 years old, as are the gutter guards. Updated plumbing. Enclosed front porch with closet serves as a mud room. One car built in garage. Deck and patio off the back kitchen door. Lot is narrow but deep. Tiered front yard for landscaping or garden area. Backyard slopes up to the property line. Your path to home ownership starts here. (House to be sold AS IS, no warranties implied nor intended.)