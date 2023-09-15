Discover a lucrative 12-home investment portfolio! Valued at an unbeatable price of $1,750,000, this remarkable package presents an incredible opportunity. All properties are currently tenant-occupied, ensuring immediate rental income. A significant number of these homes have been recently updated, offering modern features and amenities. Don't miss out on this outstanding chance to expand your real estate portfolio with fully occupied, upgraded properties!
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $130,000
