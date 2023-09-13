Immerse yourself in Downtown living with this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo at the historic Regis Building. The primary bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and an en-suit full bath. The newer LVP, backsplash, and cabinet updates in the kitchen brings a more modern feel to the table. The Regis is a very secure building with an attached parking garage and assigned spot with the unit. Nestled in the heart of downtown, you will be within a stones throw of some of the best eateries Omaha has to offer. The newly completed Gene Leahy Riverfront Park, Old Market, and Orpheum are also just a quick jaunt from your future home!