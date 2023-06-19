New Maintenance Free Townhome community at Windsor East! These attached townhomes are designed to make life so convenient. These 2 bed 2 bath open concept homes have all the features today's savvy buyers expect. Open concept Great Room and Kitchen! Spacious Kitchen has large center island, pantry, stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Main level owners suite with walk-in closet and double sink bath with walk-in shower. An additional 2nd bedroom on the main level has unlimited possibilities! **ALL INTERIOR PHOTOS from similar home** HOA fee to be approximately $175 a month for INTERNET, lawn care & fertilization, snow removal and trash service. White vinyl fencing is allowed in this HOA.
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $305,000
