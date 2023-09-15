Update: Back on market for 2nd time (9/12/23)! Welcome home to Maplewood Estates! This SUPER CLEAN 2 bed, 2 bath mobile home sits on a large corner lot and has much to appreciate. It features maintenance-free vinyl siding, a 2 vehicle carport, updated mechanicals, plus newer windows, and insulation. Open kitchen w/ separate pantry/laundry room, primary bedroom and bath, and spacious living room w/ vaulted ceilings are a few of the perks. Living room opens up to a private covered deck w/ access to the patio or carport. Outside you'll find a fenced-in yard with large storage shed and mature landscaping. All kitchen appliances stay, including washer & dryer! Lot fees include use of pool and clubhouse.
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $40,000
