Located directly across from Metro community college campus, Aldi grocery store, & in the heart of North Omaha's developing 75 North neighborhood, this cornerstone property, situated on 3 huge lots at approximately 22,000 sqft collectively (a half acre in the city!) and sees between 32,000-38,000 commuters daily. For commuters who live in northwest, and north-central Omaha, Sorensen Parkway proves the fastest route to downtown, and Omaha's Eppley airport. The sale of this multi purposed zoned property includes 2 residential homes, a large commercial building, and 2 garages. 5 structures total, currently fully occupied by long-term tenants. Whether you decide to keep the historic structures, or redevelop the contiguous lots, this property has tremendous investor potential. Package also includes properties 4804 N 30th St & 4806 N 30 must be sold together as a package
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $440,000
