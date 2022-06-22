Located directly across from Metro community college campus, Aldi grocery store, and in the heart of North Omaha's developing 75 North neighborhood, this cornerstone property, situated on 3 huge lots at approximately 22,000 sqft collectively (a half acre in the city!) and sees between 32,000 and 38,000 commuters daily. For commuters who live in northwest, and north-central Omaha, Sorensen Parkway proves the fastest route to downtown, and Omaha's Eppley airport. The sale of this multi purposed zoned property includes two residential homes, a large commercial building, and two garages. 5 structures total, currently fully occupied by long-term tenants. Whether you decide to keep the historic structures, or redevelop the contiguous lots, this property has tremendous investor potential. Addresses for 2 other properties: 4804 N. 30th St. and 3014 Larimore. Properties must be sold as a package.
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautiful 2 story located in mid-town area.Formal dining with extra built ins the old wood work is out standing with ownership pride.3 good si…
A lot more than meets the eye with this little charmer...be transported back in time when things were simpler...quaint living room leads to a …
The most unique condo in midtown! Rare 3 bedroom condo! The midtown lifestyle - movies, shops, fine and casual dining, concerts - for the most…
Located directly across from Metro community college campus, Aldi grocery store, and in the heart of North Omaha's developing 75 North neighbo…
This property is a combination of residence and retail space. The unique layout could be ideal for a home-based business or a business with li…
This 1.5 Story home in small town of Yutan is full of potential! Situated on a tree-lined street on a flat lot with no back neighbors. Main fl…
Entertainer's Dream Home! This contemporary custom-designed beauty offers so much including a grand entry & spectacular wide open floor pl…
Open Saturday and Sunday 12-4! ** Model home not for sale** Woodland Homes Cabernet - 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, huge primary suite with sitting roo…
Great West Benson location. 1.5 Story home. Walkout, unfinished basement. 3 bedrooms. 1 full bath. Ceramic tiled kitchen with dishwasher, stov…