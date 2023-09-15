Showings will begin SATURDAY at 12pm with Open House. Home is ready for its new owners, long time owner is selling - not to make big fixes. Cash or conventional financing. 2 bedroom home with a bath, all on the main level, large basement partially finished. Yard is partially fenced, detached garage. Make an appointment to view. Seller is related to Real Estate agent licensed in the State of Nebraska and listing agent.
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $90,000
