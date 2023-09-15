Your future home awaits! Steps from Offutt Air Force Base. Step into this beautifully maintained mobile home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Built in 2020, it feels brand new, offering a modern open layout, plenty of storage space, and a master suite with a walk-in closet and double sinks. Everything you need includes central a/c and furnace, kitchen appliances, and washer and dryer; the exterior features low-maintenance vinyl siding, windows, and a 2020 roof. The monthly lot rent is $500 + $15 trash service, and water and electrical vary based on usage. Contact us today for more information and a tour. Your dream home is ready and waiting! AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $55,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Al Belt's newest 2-story plan, the 2788, in popular Shadow Lake 2! Over 3800 fsf, huge 4-car garage, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 10' ceilings on main…
New Price and New Carpet!!! Plus, Up to $3,000 in allowable buyers closing cost paid by the seller!! Just move into this highly sought after F…
Prime Commercial Space in High Traffic Area Welcome to a rare opportunity to secure a commercial space in the heart of Council Bluffs. This re…
This three-bedroom ranch home on a corner lot in South Omaha is ready for its new owners. There's so much potential here, spacious corner lot,…
This ranch house is a situated on a large corner lot w/the benefits of a flat patio & also a walkout basement. With 6 bedrooms &plenty…