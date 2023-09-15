Your future home awaits! Steps from Offutt Air Force Base. Step into this beautifully maintained mobile home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Built in 2020, it feels brand new, offering a modern open layout, plenty of storage space, and a master suite with a walk-in closet and double sinks. Everything you need includes central a/c and furnace, kitchen appliances, and washer and dryer; the exterior features low-maintenance vinyl siding, windows, and a 2020 roof. The monthly lot rent is $500 + $15 trash service, and water and electrical vary based on usage. Contact us today for more information and a tour. Your dream home is ready and waiting! AMA