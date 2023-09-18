Dale Siebler built home with no expense spared! Experience the epitome of coastal-inspired luxury in this exceptional lakefront home, offering unparalleled comfort, style, and function. The moment you step through the majestic double entry front doors, you'll be captivated by the exquisite design and attention to detail that flows throughout the property. Breath taking views with floor to ceiling windows of the incredible lake. Open floor plan with 10' ceilings connecting the stunning great room, dining and bar. Monogram stainless steel appliances in this state of the art kitchen featuring its own grill room and commercial grade ventilation system, custom cabinetry, and pantry. Dream like primary suite on the main and 2 large bedrooms in the lower level. Guests will be in awe while being entertain in the finished walkout basement that has a huge wet bar and wine storage, exercise room with a sauna, and quick access to the covered deck. Witness this incredible home with a personal tour!