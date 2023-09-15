Are you longing for a peaceful and idyllic lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of the city? Look no further! We present to you a remarkable opportunity to own a beautiful modular home nestled on a generous 1.46-acre parcel of land in the charming small town of Nebraska. Modern Modular Home: Our stunning modular home is meticulously designed to provide comfort, style, and efficiency. With spacious rooms, tasteful finishes, and an open floor plan, it perfectly combines functionality and elegance to meet all your needs. Endless Possibilities: With 1.5 acres of land, the possibilities are limitless. Create your own oasis by designing a stunning garden, establishing a hobby farm, or building additional structures. Let your imagination run wild!