Contract Pending. 1.5 Story home, 3 bedroom, oversized 2 car garage. This home features original wood floors, newer carpet and laminate flooring in basement. Newer windows, high efficiency furnace and AC. Primary bedroom with walk in shower bathroom on main floor. Upstairs: 2 bedrooms and full bath. Basement: Family room, flex room, which is perfect for office, craft or toy room plus laundry and storage room with shelving.