Proudly presenting The Pointe House, an incredible one of a kind architectural masterpiece sitting on nearly 11 acres overlooking the Missouri River. Located just 45 minutes away from Omaha, this luxurious retreat includes an additional ranch style home (perfect for guests), a golf cart shed & an outbuilding (new Dec. 2021). This home was designed to bring the scenic outdoors inside with walls of windows throughout & several outdoor spaces including a massive deck overlooking the river. This 4700 sqft home was built to the highest quality & has many unique features including: an elevator, a 4th story viewing deck, geothermal, a generator & more. An outdoorsman's dream, it is the perfect recreational spot for fishing, water sports & hunting. This property truly has it all! Seller is interested in selling adjacent properties with this sale (also listed) which has an additional 30.43 acres, a 1500 sqft home & an outbuilding.