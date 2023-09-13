Check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home between UNL East and City campuses. It has upgrades throughout including newer HVAC, a newer from porch, 2 year old siding and roof, and more. The main floor has a large living space, kitchen, and primary bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom. Upstairs is two additional bedrooms with a full bathroom. There is a large backyard with alley access that could be used for additional parking. There is a single stall garage next to the house for easy parking. Check out this property centrally located in Lincoln today!