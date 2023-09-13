Charming 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home nestled in the East Campus neighborhood boasts 2 fireplaces, a spacious basement, and beautiful, well maintained, hardwood floors throughout the main living area! Kitchen will need an update, along with the full and .75 baths. Also, owners have original pink tile for the main floor bathroom! The home also offers an abundance of space, as it sits on two lots and boasts a five car garage. One side of the garage is heated, so you’ll never have to worry about the cold! This is a must see home; it will go quickly!